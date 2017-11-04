Juve Boss Allegri Backs Star Duo to Recapture Best Form Soon After Tough October

Massimiliano Allegri has backed Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala to recapture their best form for Juventus soon after the pair's form stalled.

The Juve manager was quoted by Football Italia as he revealed that he had told Sandro and Dybala that he had no concerns over their spluttering displays for the Serie A champions of late.

Sandro has come in for some flak recently due to a number of under-par performances after being linked with Chelsea during the summer, whilst Dybala's frighteningly good early season form has faltered in the past few weeks - the striker only notching just one goal and two assists since 1st October.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Allegri said: “At this moment, Alex Sandro’s performances are a little below par. These things can happen, I spoke to the lad.

"Paulo Dybala had very little time in training after the last journey for international duty and hasn’t looked sharp. After that, we should hopefully be able to focus more on fitness and training.

“I explained to him that against Sporting on Tuesday he did well, but lacked some sharpness. I am sure he’ll put in a good performance tomorrow, but he’s very young and not accustomed to these peaks and troughs."

Why have fans turned on Sandro so quickly? Yes I get he’s been poor so far, but why are people wanting him out the club? — Juventus World (@world_juventus) November 2, 2017

Juventus currently find themselves in the unusual position of third in Italy's top flight, with league leaders Napoli and revitalised giants Inter Milan ahead of them at the present time.

I Bianconceri face Benevento on Sunday as they look to rein in their title rivals, but Allegri issued caution about fans and players just expecting a win on home turf merely by turning up to the game.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

He added: “It’s true Benevento haven’t picked up a point yet, but that is precisely why the numbers are terrifying. We can’t have the wrong attitude.





“Let’s not forget it happened to us against Frosinone, we were held to a draw by them. The historic example is Lecce, who were already relegated and still won against Roma, ending their Scudetto hopes.

“We must put the right passion in to this game, as this is the 120th anniversary of the club and we cannot afford a mistake right now.”