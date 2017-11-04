Juve Boss Allegri Backs Star Duo to Recapture Best Form Soon After Tough October

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Massimiliano Allegri has backed Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala to recapture their best form for Juventus soon after the pair's form stalled.

The Juve manager was quoted by Football Italia as he revealed that he had told Sandro and Dybala that he had no concerns over their spluttering displays for the Serie A champions of late.

Sandro has come in for some flak recently due to a number of under-par performances after being linked with Chelsea during the summer, whilst Dybala's frighteningly good early season form has faltered in the past few weeks - the striker only notching just one goal and two assists since 1st October.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Allegri said: “At this moment, Alex Sandro’s performances are a little below par. These things can happen, I spoke to the lad. 

"Paulo Dybala had very little time in training after the last journey for international duty and hasn’t looked sharp. After that, we should hopefully be able to focus more on fitness and training.

“I explained to him that against Sporting on Tuesday he did well, but lacked some sharpness. I am sure he’ll put in a good performance tomorrow, but he’s very young and not accustomed to these peaks and troughs."

Juventus currently find themselves in the unusual position of third in Italy's top flight, with league leaders Napoli and revitalised giants Inter Milan ahead of them at the present time.

I Bianconceri face Benevento on Sunday as they look to rein in their title rivals, but Allegri issued caution about fans and players just expecting a win on home turf merely by turning up to the game.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

He added: “It’s true Benevento haven’t picked up a point yet, but that is precisely why the numbers are terrifying. We can’t have the wrong attitude.


“Let’s not forget it happened to us against Frosinone, we were held to a draw by them. The historic example is Lecce, who were already relegated and still won against Roma, ending their Scudetto hopes.

“We must put the right passion in to this game, as this is the 120th anniversary of the club and we cannot afford a mistake right now.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters