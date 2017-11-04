Juventus v Benevento Match Preview: Key Battle, Form, Team News & More

Juventus will turn their attention to Serie A again this weekend after a disappointing Champions League draw against Sporting CP in midweek. Max Allegri's side come up against bottom side Benevento, who have struggled to step up to life in Italy's top flight since their promotion last season.

The Bianconeri will wear a unique shirt to celebrate their 120th anniversary, and boy it's a thing of beauty! But they will be hoping the football they play on the day is even more beautiful than their jersey, as they have the chance to heap more misery on Benevento.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Allegri's side will be disappointed that they are currently sat in third place, three points behind table toppers Napoli, with their defeat to Lazio in October keeping them off the top. Strikers Gonzalo Higuain, Paolo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic will be licking their lips at the chance of facing a side who have conceded 29 goals in just 11 league games, but will they be able to steamroll Benevento, or can the away side claim a huge scalp?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

Form

Sitting in second place, Juventus have won their last three Serie A games, including a convincing 2-0 victory over a much changed Milan side last week. Allegri's side are looking to claim a record seventh Scudetto, but this season they are coming up against much tougher opposition than they have been used to in recent years. With nine wins, one draw and one loss thus far, it's not been a bad start to the season, but there are improvements needed.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

As for Benevento, the Serie A newbies will face Juventus for the first time in their history. They go into the game having started the season dreadfully, losing every single league game, scoring only four goals in the process. Roberto De Zerbi's men have leaked goals, with 29 being put past them already, and they face one of their toughest tasks coming up against Juve's formidable strike force.

Key Battle





Gonzalo Higuain vs Luca Antei

With six goals in ten league games, including three in his last three appearances in all competitions, Gonzalo Higuain is starting to hit form after a small blip at the start of the season. The Argentine was crucial to Juve's 2-0 victory over Milan at the San Siro last week, and he will be looking forward to adding to his tally against Benevento.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The man looking to stop him is stopper Luca Antei. The 25-year-old has come back into the side after his red card against Verona in October, and he faces the tough task of keeping out Higuain, Mandzukic and Dybala. His side have shipped goals this season, so he won't be full of confidence, but the prospect of keeping his first clean sheet in a Benevento shirt against Juve must be an exciting thought for him.

Team News

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Juventus are expect to set up with a 4-3-2-1 formation with Higuain leading the line. Dybala should play just behind him in a number ten role, with Mandzukic and Fernando Bernadeschi on the wings. Wojciech Szczesny could replace Gianluigi Buffon in goal, while their only injury concern is Medhi Benatia at the back.

Benevento still have Andrea Costa out, meaning Antei is expected to play in the middle of a back five. The rest of their squad is fit and should be fired up to play last season's champions.

Potential Juventus Starting Lineup: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah, Matuidi, Marchisio, Bernadeschi, Mandzukic, Dybala, Higuain





Potential Benevento Starting Lineup: Brignoli, Venuti, Antei, Di Chiara, Memushaj, Cataldi, Viola, Chibsah, Lazaar, Ciciretti, Iemmello

Prediction

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Juventus are in good form in the league, and although they could only draw against Sporting CP in the Champions League, they should surely bounce back to victory against Benevento. The away side have shipped goals all season, and expect a similar result to their 6-0 defeat to Napoli.

Higuain will be hopefully of adding a few goals to his tally, and they will surely have too much fire for Benevento to cope.

Prediction: Juventus 5 - 0 Benevento