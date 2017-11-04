Report: Leicester City's Ahmed Musa Set to Join Hull City on Loan in January

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Ahmed Musa is on the verge of breaking up with current team Leicester City as rumours would have him ready for a move to Hull City on a loan in January, despite only joining the Premier League team in 2016. 

Musa, who is more and more out of favour with the Foxes, is struggling to get along with new manager Claud Puel and is thought to have verbally agreed to a deal with the Championship team to happen during the winter transfer window. 

Moving to Hull City was the Nigerian's wish over the summer when he went close to depart from Leicester to join former CSKA Moscow manager Leonid Slutsky. 

However, negotiations for his move were interrupted as Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez's future with the club was uncertain and the club opted to keep him for a little longer. 

Things are different now: Musa has not played a game with the first team this season, and is unlikely to do so in the near future. It is no secret that Puel hardly trusts him and will probably be willing to let him go where he could have more chances to play.

His move to the KC Stadium would be welcomed by Slutsky, who often hinted that he'd like to welcome the Nigerian onboard. 

In an interview with website Owngoalnigeria.com, a source close to the player said: "It’s a no-brainer ‎for Musa, he is certainly open to a move away and for now, his most likely destination is Hull City. He needs a place where he has the trust of the manager and he has that at Hull City."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The source continued: "He was close to leaving in the summer but Leicester City and even Musa himself had a late change of mind. This time around he needs to move in January, the World Cup is here he needs game to make the Nigerian squad."

