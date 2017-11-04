Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Cleared to Feature Against West Ham, Coutinho Out But Mane Travels

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been passed fit to play ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United this evening, however Philippe Coutinho was left on Merseyside.

The 28-year-old centre-back missed the Reds' prior two games, a duo of 3-0 wins over Huddersfield Town and Champions League opponents Maribor, however, according to the Liverpool Echo, returned to training at Melwood on Friday.

The Croatia international hasn't featured for Jurgen Klopp's side since his embarrassing opening 30 minutes against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium last month.

Now the German manager is left with the choice of either integrating Lovren back into his starting XI or keeping his faith in the partnership of Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, who have helped the north west giants achieve back-to-back clean sheets.

Further up the field Coutinho is set to miss this third fixture in a row due to a groin issue, but Liverpool expect their Brazilian star to make his return during the visit of Southampton following the upcoming international break.

Fellow attacker Sadio Mane was also part of the London-bound travelling party after his return to training on Thursday following a month-long absence with a hamstring strain.

However, it is unlikely the 25-year-old will feature from the start as the Reds take on West Ham, with boss Klopp stating in his pre-match press conference that a cameo appearance of 20-25 minutes was more likely.

Liverpool arrived in London bolstering a 21-strong squad ahead of Saturday evening's tie at the London Stadium, with those not involved flying straight off to international duty tonight.