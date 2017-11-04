Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Cleared to Feature Against West Ham, Coutinho Out But Mane Travels

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been passed fit to play ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United this evening, however Philippe Coutinho was left on Merseyside. 

The 28-year-old centre-back missed the Reds' prior two games, a duo of 3-0 wins over Huddersfield Town and Champions League opponents Maribor, however, according to the Liverpool Echo, returned to training at Melwood on Friday. 

The Croatia international hasn't featured for Jurgen Klopp's side since his embarrassing opening 30 minutes against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium last month. 

Now the German manager is left with the choice of either integrating Lovren back into his starting XI or keeping his faith in the partnership of Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, who have helped the north west giants achieve back-to-back clean sheets. 

Further up the field Coutinho is set to miss this third fixture in a row due to a groin issue, but Liverpool expect their Brazilian star to make his return during the visit of Southampton following the upcoming international break. 

Fellow attacker Sadio Mane was also part of the London-bound travelling party after his return to training on Thursday following a month-long absence with a hamstring strain. 

However, it is unlikely the 25-year-old will feature from the start as the Reds take on West Ham, with boss Klopp stating in his pre-match press conference that a cameo appearance of 20-25 minutes was more likely. 

Liverpool arrived in London bolstering a 21-strong squad ahead of Saturday evening's tie at the London Stadium, with those not involved flying straight off to international duty tonight. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters