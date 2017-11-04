Liverpool Legend Didi Hamann Trolls Emre Can on Twitter After Stat Comparison

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has gone to town on current Reds star Emre Can by roasting the 23-year-old on Twitter, as his response to a statistic comparing the pairs goal-scoring tally at Anfield is simply divine.

The former Liverpool midfielder spent seven-years on Merseyside where he racked up nearly 300 appearances and netted 11 goals, whereas his national compatriot Can has scored the same amount of goals in 140 fewer games - a statistic which was brought to attention by Liam Bekker on Twitter.

Emre Can has now scored the same number of goals for Liverpool as compatriot @DietmarHamann (11) in 140 fewer matches. #LFC — Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) November 2, 2017

However, it was Hamann's response which stole the show as he was quick to set the record straight, tweeting: "He also won 8 trophies less in 140 fewer matches."

A low blow to his fellow German who has yet to get off the mark at Anfield after failing to secure silverware during his time at the club, whom he joined in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen - despite being in two finals during his time at Liverpool.

He also won 8 trophies less in 140 fewer matches https://t.co/5HQtcV7tuB — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) November 2, 2017

Whereas the 44-year-old was part of a trophy-laden period for Liverpool during his time at the club between 1999 and 2006, as he secured two FA Cup titles and League Cups, a UEFA Cup, Charity Shield, two UEFA Super Cups as well as the prestigious Champions League.

Although the pair may represent the same country and have played a similar role at Anfield, the comparisons seem to end there as their careers look to have taken a different trajectory on Merseyside.

23-year-old Can may not even have the possibility to attempt to replicate Hamann's tally at Anfield as reports continue to suggest the midfielder is set to leave Liverpool in the summer as contract negotiations remain at a stalemate.