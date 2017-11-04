Manchester City vs Arsenal Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions and More

Sunday serves up a very tasty looking clash between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's side are being raved about by everybody, and are leading the way at the summit of the Premier League with nine wins from 10. The Citizens have swept aside everybody bar Everton so far this season and confidence appears to be coursing through every single player.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

They are five points clear of neighbours Manchester United, and will definitely be eyeing three points against an Arsenal side who have had an indifferent start to the new season.

They may have won back-to-back league matches, but the Gunners are fifth in the division having been beaten three times already.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

They are yet to really hit the ground running in the Premier League, and couldn't ask for tougher opponents at this moment in time to keep their recent momentum going.

It will be interesting to see if the midweek European action for both sides plays a part, with City having had to travel to Naples and the Gunners at home to Red Star Belgrade.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The form guide is one thing to go off, but looking at the head-to-head stats, it's a very tricky one to call. The past few years have thrown up Manchester City wins, Arsenal wins and draws in fairly equal measure - at the Etihad, the last three matches have ended in a City win (2-1, 2016), a draw (2-2, 2016) and an Arsenal win (0-2, 2015). One thing looks certain though, there's going to be goals.



Classic Encounter







Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal (December 2013)

One of the most entertaining games in Premier League history saw City come out on top in a nine-goal thriller a few years ago.

Arsenal, leading the way in the Premier League after 15 games, were feeling confident ahead of the game but were quickly left licking their wounds as City demolished them in the second half after goals from a 2-1 half-time scoreline - goals which came from Sergio Aguero, Alvaro Negredo and Theo Walcott.

Fernandinho struck to open a 3-1 lead before another goal from Walcott gave Arsenal hope. David Silva gave Wojciech Szczesny no chance converting Jesus navas' cross, and Fernandinho struck again as the game neared its end.

There was enough time for two more goals as Per Mertesacker pulled another back with a header for Arsenal, but City cancelled that out via a Yaya Toure penalty.



Team News







Manchester City

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola only has two injury absentees for the game - defensive duo Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy. The Frenchman's recovery is seemingly going quite well after a video clip detailed him doing kick-ups using his injured knee only.

Arsenal



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Gunners are sweating on the fitness of Sead Kolasinac for the game. Arsene Wenger left him out against Red Star Belgrade to recover from a minor hip injury. David Ospina is unavailable with a groin strain, as is Danny Welbeck. Shkodran Mustafi hasn't yet recovered from a thigh injury sustained for Germany. Santi Cazorla remains a long term absentee.



Predicted Line Ups







Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson/Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph/Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D.Silva/Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Cech/Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal/Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Kolasinac/Ozil, Sanchez/ Lacazette.

Prediction

Manchester City look imperious but Arsenal are getting into their stride now, with the recent Watford result a blip. Arsene Wenger's side haven't done too badly over the years at the Etihad and could rain on City's parade on Sunday, especially after showing good team spirit last weekend to come back to win against Swansea.

2-2 draw.



