Marco Silva Denies Being Approached By Everton Over Managerial Vacancy

Watford boss Marco Silva has rebuffed suggestions of him taking over at Goodison Park, claiming that there has been no contact between Everton and himself, per the Daily Mail.

The Toffees, having gotten rid of Ronald Koeman, are in search of a new manager, and Silva is said to be a candidate for the job.

The Hornets' boss has denied any approach from Everton, however, insisting that he's only focused on preparing his players for their next match, which happens to be against the Merseyside Blues.

"Nobody has approached me and I am staying focused on the next match," Silva declared,





"We need to respect our club, our opponent and our sole focus is to prepare our players for the match on Sunday, and do the best we can to win.

"They will play at home. They are strong and they want to change the situation they are in. But regarding these rumours, now is not the moment to talk about them."

Watford, who are to travel to Goodison on Sunday, have only managed to take one point from their last 10 trips to the Toffees' home ground, but Silva is keen on improving the figures.

"It's our goal to win," he continued. "Of course those numbers are not good, and we will try to change the situation.

"It's one more good thing to talk with the players to change. We changed some things in the last few months and we will try to do the same on Sunday.

"When you are in the bottom three it's never easy to play and for us it's the same. We prepare in the same way always and did what we normally do after a match. We started work on our opponent and it's our way. We don't change anything."