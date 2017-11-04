PHOTO: Chelsea Fan Sent 'Disgraceful' Email After Missing Champions League Clash in Rome

A Chelsea fan took to social media to express that he was unhappy with an email he was sent by the club.

After being forced to miss Chelsea's game with AS Roma in the Champions League, despite having flights over to Rome already booked, the fan was booted off the club's UEFA Away Scheme.

Despite showing evidence that he was fully intending to go, as well as evidence that he missed the game due to an emergency trip to A&E, Chelsea told the supporter that he would not be allowed back onto the scheme and he would have to wait until next summer before he can apply to be put back on.

The fan's tweet quickly gained traction on social media and it has already received over 2,000 retweets, with a number of supports trying to help the unfortunate Chelsea fan in any way they can.

With flights already booked to Azerbaijan to see the Blues final Champions League group stage match, the club have shown no sympathy towards the supporter and it appears he'll be helpless to change his situation until 2018.