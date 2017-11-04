PHOTO: Chelsea Fan Sent 'Disgraceful' Email After Missing Champions League Clash in Rome

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

A Chelsea fan took to social media to express that he was unhappy with an email he was sent by the club.

After being forced to miss Chelsea's game with AS Roma in the Champions League, despite having flights over to Rome already booked, the fan was booted off the club's UEFA Away Scheme.

Despite showing evidence that he was fully intending to go, as well as evidence that he missed the game due to an emergency trip to A&E, Chelsea told the supporter that he would not be allowed back onto the scheme and he would have to wait until next summer before he can apply to be put back on.

The fan's tweet quickly gained traction on social media and it has already received over 2,000 retweets, with a number of supports trying to help the unfortunate Chelsea fan in any way they can.

With flights already booked to Azerbaijan to see the Blues final Champions League group stage match, the club have shown no sympathy towards the supporter and it appears he'll be helpless to change his situation until 2018.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters