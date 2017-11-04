Reason for Alarm? Liverpool-Bound Keita Handed €100k Fine Over Fake Driver's License Submission

Are Liverpool set to sign a "problem child" in the form of Naby Keita when he finally arrives on Merseyside next summer?

It would appear that his temperament and attitude could be called into question by some after the 22-year-old was told that he would have to pay a six-figure fine for submitting a fake Guinean driver's license whilst with current club RB Leipzig.

No, you're not reading that wrong. Bundesliga football expert Chris Williams tweeted that the midfielder would have to fork out €100,000 to German prosecutors after he was found to have tried to con his way into receiving a full European Union driver's license.

Naby Keita faces a €100k fine from German prosecutors after submitting a fake Guniean driving license in order to receive an EU equivalent — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) November 3, 2017

Keita will naturally have the wages available to pay the handsome sum of cash, but the ordeal could lead to a few concerned Liverpool fans wondering what other negative press he could bring about when he heads to Anfield next July.

The tireless midfield man has been sent off twice for Leipzig already this season and once for his national side - taking his tally of red cards to three already in 2017/18 - and his fiery nature has caused slight alarm among the Reds' fanbase.

Coupled with this latest misdemeanour, could it be that Keita is just desperate to leave Germany and head to the Premier League? Or is there an attitude problem there that could cause manager Jurgen Klopp a headache or two upon his arrival?

Whatever the cause, Keita will join Liverpool after their summer-long pursuit finally saw Leipzig relent and agree to sell him at the end of this season for a fee worth around €60m.