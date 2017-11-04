Roy Hodgson Finally Explains Why Harry Kane was Given Corner Duties at Euro 2016

Former England boss Roy Hodgson has finally spilt the beans on his bizarre reason to give Harry Kane the corner duties at Euro 2016.

The now-Crystal Palace manager said ahead of the Eagles match with Tottenham this weekend that Kane was put on corners because he "wasn't scoring goals" at the time - a decision that Three Lions' fans were confused about throughout the tournament.

"Harry wasn’t scoring goals, he had only one all season at the time," the Express quotes Hodgson as saying.





"So you want the best deliverer of the ball taking corners because we thought we had a few other players who were good at attacking the ball in the area.

"There wasn’t a lot of criticism at the time, we weren’t playing too badly. We thought he might be the trump card before the Championships - and he has certainly done it since - but there has to be something to talk about hasn’t there."

Hodgson will be reunited with Kane this weekend when Crystal Palace travel to Wembley to face Spurs in the Premier League.

The travelling Eagles will be desperate to cause an upset and begin to climb away from the relegation zone. Currently with just four points this season, Palace look set to have a long season ahead of them.