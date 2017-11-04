Silver LiningPlayer With the Worst Rating on FIFA 18 Reacts to His Brutal Evaluation

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

In modern day football, the excitement of becoming a professional footballer now has an added dimension - having your talents recaptured by the incredibly popular FIFA computer game franchise. However, for Cambridge United youngster Matt Foy, seeing his digital self has been far from a treat, as he has been given the joint-lowest rating on the new FIFA 18.

In an interview with Dream Team FC, the 19-year-old managed to find the funny side of his abysmal 46 rating, and gave an insight into how he took the horrifying news. Foy claimed:

"My first game was FIFA ’05 but I only really started playing it properly in ’08 and ’09. I’ve had every since then. So to be on the game now is very cool – it’s nice for my mates to see that. I’m not really one for playing with myself at all, I find it a bit strange, but it’s good for other people to see me on there.”

"When I first saw my rating, I just laughed about it. My first worry was, ‘Am I gonna be the worst player on the game?’ which I then felt the need to do some research about. My mate who loves Ultimate Team found that I’m the joint lowest rated player on the game, so at least I’m not out on my own!”

"The lads haven’t said much – a few of the younger boys who are around my age and have higher ratings have given me a bit of stick, but it’s not too bad – it’s mainly from people at home.

“I would have been happier if my rating had been the same as the other young lads at Cambridge that are similar to me, but I think it’s done on a few factors, like appearances, when they [EA Sports] don’t know much about you, so you can’t moan that much."

