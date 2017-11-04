Slaven Bilic Defends Under-Fire Dejan Lovren & Explains Why the Defender Has Made So Many Mistakes

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has come under loads of criticism this season as a result of his questionable performances at the back for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his side concede 16 Premier League goals leading up to their match against West Ham on Saturday, with Lovren shouldering most of the blame - although he was named the club's Player of the Month for October by supporters.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic reckons that the treatment the centre-back has been subjected to is unjust, and has spoken out in defence of the Croatian.


“I’m very, very disappointed with the treatment he has received,” he said, via the Echo.

“He’s a very good player. He’s more than a centre-back. He never hides on the pitch. He’s always there.

“A lot of mistakes, sometimes he’s making up for somebody else’s mistakes. It’s not easy to play centre-back at Liverpool because of where they stand.

"Take Real Madrid against Spurs, and they have probably the best centre-back in the world in Sergio Ramos. 

"But when he’s exposed on such a big space against Dele Alli and Harry Kane, he doesn’t look good. It’s very hard to play centre-back.

Bilic coached Lovren while in charge of the Croatia national side, and was the one who handed the player his international debut in 2009. He describes him as a good and honest player, also backing him to regain his status with Reds fans sooner or later.

“Lovren’s a really good lad, an honest lad," he continued. "He never asks for any excuses. I hope it isn’t going to be on Saturday but sooner or later he’s going to score a goal like he scored against Borussia Dortmund and he’s going to be a hero again."

