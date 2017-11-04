Steven Gerrard Says Talented Liverpool U18s Star Can Be the 'Next James Milner'

Steven Gerrard has stated his belief that Liverpool have found the "next James Milner" in the shape of Under-18s star Eddie Tagseth.

The Reds starlet has been a stand out performer for the club's youth team under Gerrard's guidance so far this season, and has excelled in a variety of positions on the pitch.

Tagseth was asked to fill in at left wingback by Gerrard during Liverpool's recent UEFA Youth League win over FK Maribor and, after carrying out his duties to perfection, the Reds legend told the Liverpool Echo why he saw Tagseth as the ideal replacement for veteran midfielder Milner.

Steven Gerrard is a big fan of Edvard 'Eddie' Tagseth. Compares him to James Milner in terms of attitude #LFC https://t.co/1fQnUzCXSC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesecho) November 3, 2017

Gerrard said: “I can trust him. If I asked Eddie to play in goal he'd do a good job, and he's only four foot two! He's that type of person, he's in the James Milner mould. He's left footed but you could play him right back or right wing if you wanted.

“Eddie does exactly what it says on the tin, he's one of those players. I love having him, love coaching him, and he's got a big future.”

Tagseth, 16 years of age, is a centre midfielder by trade but has displayed remarkable maturity and knowledge to play across the park for Liverpool's Under-18s.

He knows a thing or two ⚽️ Steven Gerrard after his @LFC side win at Ibrox. pic.twitter.com/CJ1zgPlS2M — Alice Hedworth (@AliceHedworth) October 27, 2017

The club's youth team are on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages of UEFA's tournament thanks to their triumph over Maribor on Tuesday, and Gerrard admitted that his currently favoured 3-4-3 formation - which helped secure that victory - was behind a slight injury crisis to his defensive ranks.

He added: “We've got no right back fit at the moment, so this 3-4-3 formation suits the players that we have got available.

“Further on in the competition if we're lucky enough to get that far, we will hopefully have right backs available and options to change it when we feel like we need to.

“But at the moment the system suits the personnel, and that's because we haven't got a right back or a left back available!”