UEFA Reveal the Final 2 Stadium Candidates to Host 2020 Champions League Final

UEFA have officially revealed the two stadium candidates vying to host the 2020 Champions League final, in Lisbon and Istanbul.

The governing body has announced that Lisbon's Stadium of Light and Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium are the two grounds competing to host the event, for what be the second time in both venues history, as per ESPN.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The two grounds have borne witness to two scintillating finals, as Benfica's home ground hosted the 2014 final which saw Real Madrid overcome arch rivals Atletico 4-1 in extra time.

Whilst the Ataturk Olympic Stadium has been written into the folklore of the competition as the 'Miracle of Istanbul' saw Liverpool clinch a dramatic victory over AC Milan in 2005, as the Reds trailed 3-0 at half-time, only to draw level in the second half before securing the title in a penalty shootout.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The two stadiums are in a contest which excludes the 13 member federations who are co-hosting the 2020 European Championship, with the host set to be picked in June.

Dynamo Kiev's home ground, Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex is set to host this season's showpiece final, with Atletico Madrid's brand new stadium set to take the limelight in the 2018/19 season.

The 2020 Europa League final is set to be played in Gdansk, Poland, or in Porto, Portugal, where UEFA requires a formal bid by March with the executive committee then choosing a winner in June.