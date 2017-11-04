VIDEO: Liverpool Duo Sturridge & Mané Show Off Outstanding Skill in Reds Training

Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mané could be finding Liverpool training a little too easy after the club released a video showcasing the duo's incredible goals.

The Reds' England international produced an outstanding piece of skill to make some space from Mané before a driving run left the 28-year-old taking a shot on his right foot and from a tight angle.

However, the former Chelsea striker wasn't fazed at all, sending a powerful effort through the legs of Liverpool's helpless goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Having to get a goal back for his team, Mané stunned his teammates by scoring an outrageous backheel. Simon Mignolet could only help the ball into the net as a number of players were left stunned at the Senegalese winger's brilliance.

The two players will be stacking their claim for a spot in Liverpool's first-team on Saturday when the club travels to the Olympic Stadium to face West Ham.

Although a win would see Liverpool move level on points with Arsenal and Chelsea, with the two London based clubs playing in the Premier League on Sunday, Jürgen Klopp's side are still some way behind their rivals on goal difference.