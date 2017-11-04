West Ham Defensive Injury Crisis Deepens as José Fonte Is Ruled Out of Action Until 2018

West Ham United have confirmed their fears over José Fonte's injury concerns, announcing that the defender will be out for the rest of a year with a foot injury. The 33-year-old picked up the injury in last weekend's 2-2 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace.

The former Southampton defender had been impressing with the Hammers, and will be upset to be sidelined for so long.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Portuguese defender joins Sam Byram, James Collins and Michael Antonio in the rapidly growing contingent of injured West Ham defenders, leaving manager Slaven Bilić sweating over his defensive lineup against Liverpool this weekend. With Pablo Zabaleta also suspended, Bilić has slim pickings to choose from for the match.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Fonte took to his Instagram account to let the fans know that he would be focusing on returning to action as soon as possible, posting an upbeat message claiming:

"Difficult to digest...but with my mind already focused on a quick recover!!! I will be back stronger in 2 or 3 months. I look forward to the grind!!! Big win tomorrow would definitely help #COYI @westham"

Difícil de digerir...mas com a mente focada num regresso rápido e acima de tudo mais forte!!!3 meses para voltar mais forte 💪🏻 Estamos juntos Difficult to digest...but with my mind already focused on a quick recovery!!!I will be back stronger in 2 or 3 months 💪🏻 I look forward to the grind!!! Big win tomorrow would definitely help #COYI @westham A post shared by JOSE F4NTE (@f6nte) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

The Hammers currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, with Bilić hanging on by the skin of his teeth as his side continue to struggle on the field. Last weekend's last gasp Crystal Palace robbed them of a precious victory, but their improved style of play will bring some morsel of comfort to the long-suffering fans.

West Ham will have to dig deep if they are to stand any chance of keeping the attacking-minded Liverpool out in Saturday evening's match-up, and their defensive injury woes are bound to dent their chances of keeping a clean sheet significantly. Bilić's future hangs in the balance, and any kind of positive result could work wonders in securing his West Ham fut