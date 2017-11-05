Spurs have become the latest team to join Europe's elite in chasing Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka - joining names such as Arsenal and Barcelona.

Highly tipped as a future Germany captain, Goretzka will leave the club at the end of the season, having declined the opportunity to become Shackle's highest earner. With so many teams chasing the 22-year-old, his next destination is the question on everyone's lips.

With the Mirror reporting Spurs' interest in Goretzka, North London looks set to face off once again for one of the most sought-after players in world football.

With Mauricio Pochettino's record with blooding young players particularly impressive - his interest in the German comes as no surprise.

On the other hand, the German contingent at Arsenal may prove to be more attractive for Goretzka - with a host currently at the club. Mesut Ozil, Shorkdan Mustafi and Per Mertesacker are Gunners, while Bosnian born Sead Kolasinac is a former teammate of Goretzka's.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

However, German sources have confirmed that he remains keen on a switch to either Barcelona or Bayern Munich - who are both eager to secure his services. The German champions will remain favourites given their track record of plucking the best talent from the Bundesliga.

Scoring six times for his country in 12 appearances, Goretzka has made his name as a dynamic box-to-box midfielder - arguably, one best suited to the pace of the Premier League.

Recently suffering a stress fracture in his lower leg in a recent match against Mainz, Goretzka will be hopeful of a speedy recovery ahead of the World Cup next summer.