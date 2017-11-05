Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Insists Still Much Work to Be Done Following 2-1 Win Over Sevilla

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has insisted he is not getting carried away, despite his side recording their 10th win in 11 La Liga games with a 2-1 win over Sevilla on Saturday, and has claimed that there is still much work to be done.

A brace either side of half-time from shock inclusion Paco Alcacer was enough for Barca to break Sevillistas Los Rojiblancos' spirits, even though the visitors were able to level things up midway through the second-half thanks to a Guido Pizarro bullet header.

The result means that the Catalonians have claimed 31 from 33 possible points so far this term, and extended their winning run at home in the Spanish top flight to 17 games.

However, Valverde still believes his side can improve, particularly their performance following the break where they allowed Sevilla back into the game.

"In the first half we played very well with enough chances to go into the break even further ahead", the 53-year-old told the club's official website.

"In the second half we lost some control and they got the equaliser.

"We are happy with the win, but there is still a lot of work to do."

Barcelona, rather surprisingly, had to rely upon Alcacer to grab all three points thanks to two well-taken finishes.

The 24-year-old made only his second start of the campaign - on a Saturday evening where Lionel Messi was celebrating his 600th appearance for the club - and the first since the opening day of the season.

There has been speculation that the Spanish striker could well be set for the Camp Nou exit door in January, with reports suggesting the talisman is simply out of favour.

However, following Alcacer's brace Valverde was quick to praise his attacker, and understands how important his contribution was.

"They are important goals for him but also for the team as it allows us to stay very well positioned", the 53-year-old added.

The result leaves Barcelona top of La Liga with a four point cushion over second-place Valencia and 11 points ahead of Real Madrid, who face Las Palmas on Sunday.