Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Delighted With 'Resilient' 1-0 Victory Over Newcastle

Eddie Howe has hailed his Bournemouth team's 1-0 away win over Newcastle as "one of the best moments" of the season so far.

The Cherries hauled themselves out of the Premier League's bottom three after Steve Cook bulleted home Charlie Daniels' corner on 91 minutes to hand Howe's men a massive three points.



Speaking to the club's website after the contest, Howe beamed as he talked up how well his side had played in the north east.



Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

He said: "There have been plenty of lows, but that has to be up there with the best moment this season.

"Newcastle are compact and they don't concede many, we were under no illusions it was a really tough game.

"It was a really tough game, but we kept going, creating chance after chance. It was a really difficult game to win, these are the moments you enjoy because you work so hard for them."

Bournemouth have now secured back-to-back away wins in England's top flight - a factor that Howe described as something that could give his charges some much needed "momentum".

It was the travelling horde of Cherries fans who, Howe stated, deserved the victory the most as the away contingent had to travel many, many hours to watch their team ride out a Magpies onslaught to secure a win at St.James' Park.

Howe added: "I was pleased with the clean sheet, we showed great resilience and scoring from a set piece was really nice.

"It was a great header from Steve, it is difficult to win away from home, our away record hasn't been great so hopefully back-to-back away wins can give us the momentum.

"Without a shadow they (the fans) deserved it, they were sat so high and the support they gave was brilliant.It hasn’t been an easy season and I’m delighted for them.

"We grew into the game and in the second half we were the dominant team – the fans were fantastic."