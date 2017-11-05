Chris Hughton Targets 'Tough Games' Following Impressive Brighton Away Win at Swansea

After a couple of tricky results at home, following consecutive draws against Everton and Southampton, and a win at West Ham, the Seagulls climbed the table into eighth place with a relatively comfortable 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Speaking to the club website after the match, head coach Chris Hughton was pleased to pick up a vital three points, but insisted the south coast club remained grounded despite rising up the league table.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“I’m delighted but I’ve got the biggest responsibility to make sure everyone remains grounded. We’ve given a good account of ourselves over these 11 games," said the Seagulls manager.

“We’ve got a really big end of November and December coming up, where we’ve got some really tough games.”

A solitary goal from forward Glen Murray, courtesy of an improvised thigh, gave the Seagulls a deserved three points in a match that could have gone either way. Nevertheless, Hughton was enthusiastic that his side could improve on the performance against West Ham.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

“We learned a fair bit from our performance at West Ham, and fortunately for us, we were able to take some of that into our performance today," added the Brighton boss.

“At this moment we’ve got a lot of players available and really good competition for places, but we’ve learned what it takes to compete in this division, very quickly."

Looking ahead to tough fixtures against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, Hughton believes his side's resolute defending will be key, in the same way that it played a part against the Swans.

“It was a good all-round performance today," said the Seagulls manager. "Apart from our goal, they probably had the best two chances and we had to dig deep, but we were worthy of the win today.

“They’re a team that have had a difficult start, but they’ve got really good quality on the pitch and we had to defend well at times."