Early Stat Suggests That Man City Star Could Be on His Way to Individual End-of-Season Honours

Manchester City star Leroy Sane has certainly hit the ground running this season under Pep Guardiola.

The exciting young German started off the new campaign on the bench, but has forced his way into the starting XI with some terrific performances for the Citizens.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

He has become rather indispensable to the Spaniard, who has started the prospect in the last five league matches in a row now.

The £35m buy from Schalke has reaped the rewards of more playing time, and has managed to bang in six goals and lay on five assists, placing him at the top of the Premier League's goal involvement chart.

Man City star @LeroySane19 has been involved in more goals than any other #PL player this season (6 goals & 5 assists)#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/pGyE0OyqZ4 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 5, 2017

His productivity is bettered by no one so far this season, and if he is able to maintain such a level of performance, then he could well find himself nominated for both PFA Player and Young Player of the Season awards come May.

Sane was nominated for the latter award last season after showing glimpses of his talent in a relatively disappointing season for City, but was pipped by Tottenham star Dele Alli, who scooped his second successive gong.

