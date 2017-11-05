Early Stat Suggests That Man City Star Could Be on His Way to Individual End-of-Season Honours

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Manchester City star Leroy Sane has certainly hit the ground running this season under Pep Guardiola.

The exciting young German started off the new campaign on the bench, but has forced his way into the starting XI with some terrific performances for the Citizens.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

He has become rather indispensable to the Spaniard, who has started the prospect in the last five league matches in a row now.

The £35m buy from Schalke has reaped the rewards of more playing time, and has managed to bang in six goals and lay on five assists, placing him at the top of the Premier League's goal involvement chart.

His productivity is bettered by no one so far this season, and if he is able to maintain such a level of performance, then he could well find himself nominated for both PFA Player and Young Player of the Season awards come May.

Sane was nominated for the latter award last season after showing glimpses of his talent in a relatively disappointing season for City, but was pipped by Tottenham star Dele Alli, who scooped his second successive gong.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters