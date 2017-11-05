Ederson's Nickname Revealed as New Man City Star Continues to Impress Citizens Fans

Pep Guardiola made a terrible mistake in his first season at Manchester City when he gave Joe Hart the boot in favour of Claudio Bravo.

After an underwhelming campaign at the Etihad, the name Bravo is on the brink of being forgotten at City, with the manager moving to atone for his oversight by bringing in a bright, young keeper from Benfica over the summer.

Ederson with his feet pic.twitter.com/t5Z5oFqszM — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) November 5, 2017

Ederson, who was branded 'The Bull' by his coaches during his younger days, cost City £34.9m, but no one will argue that it isn't money well spent. The Brazilian stopper has already kept eight clean sheets in all competitions since joining his new side, just one less than Bravo kept in all of his appearances last season.

And he has also shown that he's willing to put his body on the line, having felt the force of Sadio Mane's boot after charging a ball down and having his face connect with the forward's studs.

According to the Daily Mail, Ederson was given the nickname as a result of his penchant for chasing balls down around his area.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The player left Brazil at the tender age of 15, with coaches recognising his talent at the soonest. And after making a name for himself in Europe, Ederson is now viewed as one of the best in his homeland, having made his international debut last month.

For all of City's attacking flair, perhaps it is the 24-year-old's presence in goal that has kept them atop the league standings.

His immense ability when it comes to stopping shots is accompanied by his remarkable skill with the ball at his feet, as well an unnatural strength that allows him to toss a football into the opposition's penalty box.

The goalkeeper fits Guardiola's model perfectly, and City just may win the league because the manager was shrewd enough to make him the second most expensive shot stopper in the world.