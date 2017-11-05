Report: Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam Nears Contract Renewal

Some of Europe's top clubs are set to be disappointed, with Napoli to offer Faouzi Ghoulam a lucrative extension.

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Some of Europe's top clubs are set to be disappointed, with Napoli to offer Faouzi Ghoulam a lucrative extension.

The 26-year-old is a marked man at the moment and his stock has been high for the past couple of seasons after emerging as arguably Serie A's best left-back.

His past couple of years have led the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester City to be linked with a move for him, and reports have grown stronger recently because his current deal expires next summer, which would allow him to leave for nothing.

Ghoulam though, who picked up an ACL injury against City in the Champions League on Wednesday, is to be offered a new deal by the Partenopei at long last, as reported by Calciomercato.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Juventus are understood to be the team who would be most stung by the renewal - the Old Lady had their heart set on the Algerian as competition for Alex Sandro.

The former Saint-Etienne star has been a hugely important player for Napoli so far this season, forming a frightening contingent down the left flank with Marek Hamsik and Lorenzo Insigne.

It is unclear when he will be able to return to action, but it has been confirmed that the star suffered a complete tear of the cruciate in his right knee, and the early signs do not look good.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters