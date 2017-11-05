Some of Europe's top clubs are set to be disappointed, with Napoli to offer Faouzi Ghoulam a lucrative extension.

The 26-year-old is a marked man at the moment and his stock has been high for the past couple of seasons after emerging as arguably Serie A's best left-back.

His past couple of years have led the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester City to be linked with a move for him, and reports have grown stronger recently because his current deal expires next summer, which would allow him to leave for nothing.

Ghoulam though, who picked up an ACL injury against City in the Champions League on Wednesday, is to be offered a new deal by the Partenopei at long last, as reported by Calciomercato.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Juventus are understood to be the team who would be most stung by the renewal - the Old Lady had their heart set on the Algerian as competition for Alex Sandro.

The former Saint-Etienne star has been a hugely important player for Napoli so far this season, forming a frightening contingent down the left flank with Marek Hamsik and Lorenzo Insigne.

It is unclear when he will be able to return to action, but it has been confirmed that the star suffered a complete tear of the cruciate in his right knee, and the early signs do not look good.