Former England International Jay Bothroyd Suffers From a Freak Collapse and Blackout Whilst Training

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Former England international Jay Bothroyd is currently recovering in hospital after collapsing whilst training with his current side, J League outfit Consadole Sapporo, on Saturday.

Bothroyd began experiencing convulsions just thirty minutes into his side’s training session. He then had 10 minutes of intensive medical treatment before being taken to hospital.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As a result, the training session was cancelled, leaving Bothroyd’s teammates very concerned for the 35-year-old’s physical condition.

The news of Bothroyd’s freak collapse and subsequent blackout was first reported by Thai media outlet Siam Sport, where one of Bothroyd’s teammates happens to be Thailand international Chanathip Songkrasin.

However, following the outbreak and speculation of Bothroyd’s health, the former Cardiff City striker was quick to address the rumours and reassure his fans, taking to Twitter to inform that his collapse was “nothing serious”.

Incidentally, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence for the one-time England international. During his time at Charlton Athletic over a decade ago, he had a blackout whilst driving, which consequently led to him crashing his car.

Prior to his recent health issues, Bothroyd had been in firing form since signing for the Japanese side in July, notching an impressive six goals in 11 appearances, playing a major role in Consadole’s battle against relegation.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Formerly on Arsenal’s books as a schoolboy, Bothroyd made his name at Cardiff City, where he enjoyed three prolific seasons with the Bluebirds. It was at Cardiff where Bothroyd earned his England cap against France, where he became the first Cardiff player to represent the England national team for 111 years.  

