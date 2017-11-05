Huddersfield Town Boss David Wagner Hails 'Big Win' as His Side Triumph 1-0 Over West Brom

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has hailed his side for their 'big win' over West Bromwich Albion, as they battled to a closely fought 1-0 victory in the Premier League. A Rajiv van La Parra wonder-goal gave the Terriers the lead on the stroke of half-time, and they managed to hold on to the precious lead after Chris Schindler was sent off in the 57th minute.

Speaking with pride after the victory, via the Yorkshire Post, Wagner spoke of the importance of the win, and his delight in seeing his side win without having to compromise on his footballing philosophy. The charismatic German claimed:

"I know that when we played Man United this was a big win. I think it was a big win for the football club, while today it was a big win for us as a group and for me as a manager.

A new high for us today at the John Smith stadium. What a feeling. That’s how you defend 💪. @Mzanka @flohadergjonaj #HTAFC #terriers pic.twitter.com/mQiLeihSoR — Jonas Lössl (@JonasLoessl) November 4, 2017

"We've shown we can play in our identity and style and also, if we need to, we can play in the deeper block if necessary and I'm absolutely delighted the players have shown both."





Turning his attention to the star performance of Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lössl, who made two stunning saves to deny West Brom an equaliser at the death, Wagner offered words of praise, stating:





"He (Lössl) was there when we needed him. For 85 minutes he didn't have anything to save, but then he was there with two world-class saves and this is high quality."

The Terriers are now sitting in the dizzying heights of 10th place in the Premier League, just four points away from the Champions League places.

Wagner's side will go into the international break in buoyant mood, and will return on the 18th November for a potentially tricky trip down to the south coast to face Eddie Howe's plucky Bournemouth side.