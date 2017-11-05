Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A after a frustrating draw with mid table Torino at the San Siro.

The first half was a cagey affair as Torino frustrated their hosts throughout. Mauro Icardi had the best chance of a disappointing first half, though he scuffed Antonio Candreva's pull back and allowed Salvatore Sirigu to make a very easy save.

Torino's only chance in the first half came from a corner, Daniele Baselli's glancing header going narrowly wide from a corner kick. However, the game picked up after the break and after Matias Vecino was denied by a brilliant save by Sirigu, ex-Spurs winger Iago Falque stunned the unbeaten hosts with an outstanding opening goal.

After a neat one-two, the Spanish winger ran through and fired past Samir Handanovic to give Torino a shock lead and put Inter's unbeaten record at risk. The visitors seemed to briefly dominate and could have gone further ahead had former Inter midfielder Joel Obi done better with his header from six yards out.

Mauro Icardi wasted numerous chances throughout, but he was the key to Inter's recovery as his superb, composed lay off in the box allowed Eder to blast the equaliser home from close range with twelve minutes left. The hosts failed to kick on from there, and Eder's woeful shot that flew miles wide was the only chance of note as Inter were left to settle for a point.

Napoli can now go four points clear with victory over Chievo, whilst current champions Juventus can overtake Inter if they win their fixture with Benevento later on Sunday.