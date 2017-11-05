Jose Mourinho Supposedly Demanding Huge Pay Rise in Order to Sign New Deal at Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly after a huge pay rise in order to put pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach believes he deserves the rise after guiding the club to two trophies last season and a solid start in 2017/18.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid manager currently earns £12m-a-year, but he and super agent Jorge Mendes are set to sit down with Ed Woodward around New Year to discuss a £3m-a-season increase, as reported by the Mirror.

The money to do this is certainly there - United have begun the new season in good form, and are on the cusp of qualifying for the last 16 in the Champions League after four straight wins, meaning a windfall is in the offing.

Furthermore, the Red Devils' victory over Ajax in the Europa League final saw the club enjoy a £53.7m increase in TV money to £194.1m.

In September, they were able to announce record turnover of £581.2m and an operating profit of £80.2m, meaning that United definitely have a means of keeping Mourinho happy.

Recently the 54-year-old talked up the 'special project' going on over at moneybags Paris Saint-Germain, leading to speculation that he has his sights set on becoming manager their in the future.

