Jose Mourinho Supposedly Demanding Huge Pay Rise in Order to Sign New Deal at Old Trafford

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly after a huge pay rise in order to put pen to paper on a new deal at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach believes he deserves the rise after guiding the club to two trophies last season and a solid start in 2017/18.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid manager currently earns £12m-a-year, but he and super agent Jorge Mendes are set to sit down with Ed Woodward around New Year to discuss a £3m-a-season increase, as reported by the Mirror.

The money to do this is certainly there - United have begun the new season in good form, and are on the cusp of qualifying for the last 16 in the Champions League after four straight wins, meaning a windfall is in the offing.

Furthermore, the Red Devils' victory over Ajax in the Europa League final saw the club enjoy a £53.7m increase in TV money to £194.1m.

In September, they were able to announce record turnover of £581.2m and an operating profit of £80.2m, meaning that United definitely have a means of keeping Mourinho happy.

Recently the 54-year-old talked up the 'special project' going on over at moneybags Paris Saint-Germain, leading to speculation that he has his sights set on becoming manager their in the future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters