Jupp Heynckes Believes Bayern Munich Will Be Stronger Once Key Players Return From Injuries

Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes thinks once some of their key players return from injury, they will much more stronger.





They came out on top in the Der Klassiker derby on Saturday against Borussia Dortmund through goals from Arjen Robben, David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski to win the game 3-1.

Bayern have a few star players out and TZ quote, Heynckes believes when they return they will be much better and stronger as a team: "If our injured Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery come back, then we will be even stronger, then we can play much better football again."





They sit four points clear of the Bundesliga ahead of RB Leipzig whilst Dortmund sit in third, two points second place.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Arjen Robben, goalscorer on Saturday, has expressed his happiness under the new boss after he replaced Carlo Ancelotti who left the club earlier on this season.





"I'm totally happy, it's just so much fun under this coach."

They beat Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday night 3-0 to almost secure their progress into the last 16 of the competition.

Bayern Munich next face FC Augsburg in two weeks time and will be looking to extend their league at the top of the German league.

It looks as though it was the correct decision to bring back in Heynckes who has hit it off once again with the squad of players he is working with.