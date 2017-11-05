Jupp Heynckes Proud of '100% Motivated' Bayern After Der Klassiker Win in Dortmund

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes was impressed with his side's performance in Dortmund on Saturday, the travelling Bavarians securing a 3-1 victory in the first Der Klassiker of the new Bundesliga season.

The result has moved Bayern six points clear of die Schwarzgelben in the league table, something that seemed impossible when Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena.

Two assists in his first Klassiker 👌



What do you think of @jamesdrodriguez's performance tonight? #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/wOE5O0ThBb — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 4, 2017

"We turned in an outstanding display against a very good team today, especially in the first half," Heynckes told the Bayern Munich website. "You have to admit Dortmund had very good chances, but Sven Ulreich kept us in the game.





"The team were 100 percent motivated, we absolutely wanted to win. A compliment to my team!

"Taken altogether it was a superb performance! Four weeks ago you couldn't have foreseen we'd be six points clear of Dortmund and four clear of Leipzig now.





"We've worked hard for it. We'll play better and I hope successful football when our injured players return."

Star striker Robert Lewandowski also had his say on proceedings, the Polish star seeing that Bayern and Dortmund's strengths are going forward.

"It was a match with a clear focus on attack," the former Borussia Dortmund striker said. "Both teams had lots of chances. We scored three goals. It was a crucial victory that shows we're in good form."