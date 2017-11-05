Jurgen Klopp Claims Tactical Change Inspired Liverpool to Resounding Victory Against Hammers

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to commend his last-minute tactical changes before the Reds' drubbing of West Ham at the London stadium.

The German head coach had rushed Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane back into the starting lineup, with the pair putting in great performances on the night - Mane grabbing two assists and Wijnaldum playing the full 90 minutes.

Speaking after the side's win, via the Independent, Klopp said: "Bringing Sadio Mané back after injury, after one session – I never did that before.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“Changing the system, without proper training – yesterday was the first time we did it. Gini Wijnaldum tried to train yesterday and we said 'no chance'. We took him with us, but only to be closer to the doctor tomorrow. He had no boots with him. I'm not sure where we got them from, to be honest, but we got some.

“This week is a fantastic week. Two weeks ago, at Wembley, I felt quite different. Against Tottenham, we weren't spot on. It was my responsibility. For five or ten minutes I was really angry, and I was the next morning. We knew we were bad so we wanted to strike back.

“Now we've responded really well: the boys have [compiled] some really nice results."

Talking about Mane's great return performance after such little time back in training, Klopp added: “Sadio is a naturally fit player, a little machine.

“When we trained after Maribor, his first session on Thursday, he was stiff at the beginning but you could see he started enjoying the intensity. I asked him and he was ready.”