Liverpool Legend Prefers Jurgen Klopp Over Champions League Finalist Managing the Reds

Saturday evening saw Liverpool win 4-1 against West Ham United at the London Stadium with an exceptional performance by summer signing Mohamed Salah.

Despite the win, one of Liverpool's main concerns for the season is their defence, a frailty firmly established since Jurgen Klopp took the helm since 2015.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Following the big win in Stratford, ESPN FC TV asked former Liverpool star Steve Nicol if he would like to see Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone at Anfield managing the Reds with his defensive mindset.

Nicol responded saying: "He might get a game now and all… I don't see why bringing somebody in with a history and a background of organising a defence would hurt Liverpool.”

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

He was then asked whether he would have Simeone over Klopp managing Liverpool now and replied with a preference in the latter.

"I'm still in the Klopp camp," Nicol said. "As bad as they are defensively, it's hard not to point the finger, somewhat, at the coach.

"But, at the same time, if you don't have the personnel, it don't matter how good a coach you are, if you don't have the personnel you're not gonna change an awful lot.

"I did say you somewhat have to have a go at him. If they can't do it, they can't do it, regardless of however much you talk to them."