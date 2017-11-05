Luis Suarez on Longest Goal Drought Since He Joined Barcelona From Liverpool

Barcelona continue their amazing form leading the La Liga table with 10 wins as they beat Sevilla 2-1 on Saturday.

Barca striker Luis Suarez, however, has been having his worst run of form as he hasn't found the net since the draw against Atletico Madrid last month.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that the Uruguayan has set a new record to his longest goal drought since he joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014.

With his bad form and even worse luck, Suarez has also been struggling from a knee problem that has effected his time on the pitch.

As a result, the striker has had his worst drought since he joined Barca, with 451 minutes without a goal.

When he first joined the Blaugrana in 2014, he was banned for five games after the Giorgio Chiellini incident in the World Cup, which was 391 minutes gone without scoring.

Now with a new record failing to find the net, many are wondering whether Suarez's time at Barcelona is over.

Now 30, the Uruguayan forward played a full 90 minutes against Olympiakos twice, Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and 83 minutes against Malaga without scoring.

Perhaps Ernesto Valverde will be looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window should Suarez fail to find the net before the new year.