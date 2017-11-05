Man City Midfielder Finally Set to Sign a New Deal to Put an End to Speculation Over His Future

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is set to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Etihad to put an end to speculation over his future.

The Brazilian has been in talks for the past 12 months about a contract extension, and an agreement has been made to extend his contract by another year, taking him up until the summer of 2019, as revealed by Mirror Sport.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The 32-year-old is viewed by Pep Guardiola as a vital cog in the machine at City, and recently hailed him as one of the top three holding midfield players in the world.

He said: "Right now Fernandinho is one of the best, best, best three holding midfield players. With his mentality he gives us a lot. With the ball, without the ball. In terms of many things we need to compete."

Fernandinho is recognised by his manager and football fans as the glue that holds together the team's attacking array of talent, and offers crucial defensive reassurance.

The club should make an official announcement of the news in due course, with Fernandinho to resolve a business issue back in Brazil first.

The star, signed by City for £34m back in 2013, is set to start once again for the Premier League table-toppers on Sunday against Arsenal, as they seek to condemn the Gunners to a fourth defeat of the season.

