Mark Hughes Praises the 'Character' of His Side After Twice Coming From Behind Against Leicester

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has heaped praise on the character shown by his side following the club's 2-2 draw with Leicester on Saturday.

The Potters twice came from behind at the bet365 Stadium as they pegged back goals from Vicente Iborra and Riyad Mahrez, first through Xherdan Shaqiri and then a late header from substitute Peter Crouch ensured the spoils were shared in the West Midlands.

Hughes was of the belief that his men deserved a draw at the very least, but despite having to claw their way back into the game on two occasions the 54-year-old claimed the Potters could have won it in the dying stages.





Following the match, Hughes told the BBC: "I thought we showed great character. We came back twice against a side like Leicester, who obviously want to get their noses in front because that's their ideal scenario.

"Thankfully we got back on level terms, but we could've won it at the end. That was a great save by Kasper [Schmeichel].

"Playing against Leicester is always difficult because they like to play in behind but we had to force that issue. They can play counter-attack and with the threats they've got then obviously you're going to be at risk. We understood that but we showed character to really go at them.

"Overall it was end-to-end stuff, in the first half we were a little bit careless with our ball retention in their half.

"We changed things around a little bit in the second half, and big Peter [Crouch] came on and had an impact as he always does, and it just gave them a completely different problem to deal with.

"Peter Crouch was effective when he came on. He always gets himself in a good position and he understood what was required. He changed the game for us.

He added: "It's important that you consistently pick up points. We won't win every game, we won't lose every game. It's about getting a steady return in terms of points. Every time you get a Premier League point you should celebrate."