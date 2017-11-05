Mats Hummels Reveals Intriguing Reason Behind the Holes Cut in His Boots

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Mats Hummels' recent performance in a 3-1 win over rivals Borussia Dortmund was praised as the German showed he is still a defender of the highest calibre. 

However, his footwear stole the headlines as many spotted the equal holes cut into his new pair of Addidas ACE 17.1 Primeknits. The bright orange boots already grab the attention of most, but the peculiar holes at the end of each boot left people wondering. 

Luckily, Hummels revealed all after the game. When asked about the holes cut into the boots, Hummels said: "That has no impact. Both toes are a bit injured at the moment. It works that way too. Maybe that will be a new model being developed"


In true Bavarian style, Hummels wouldn't let injury prevent him from playing in such a decisive game. If Dortmund won, they would have drawn level with Bayern at the top of the table - but goals from Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski separated the sides. 

Hummels also praised this lethality in front of goal in his post-match comments, saying: "I think it was a game with many chances on both sides. BVB could have made their goals as well. Today, the effectiveness [in front of goal] played the key role for our win."


A former player of Dortmund's, Hummels was also pictured giving his shirt to a Dortmund fan following the match. "My time in Dortmund was great" said Hummels, "Some fans understood why I left and some didn't but I will always have respect for them" At least his shirt was in good condition to give away, unlike his boots. 

