Mauricio Pellegrino Laments Saints' Inefficiency in Their Narrow Defeat to Burnley

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino admitted his side's inability to convert any of their chances was the reason behind the narrow defeat to Burnley.

Despite having more attempts and attempts on target than their guests, the Saints were unable to find a way past Nick Pope in the Burnley goal, while a Sam Vokes header in the final ten minutes compounded the defeat.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Pellegrino said: "If you watched the game we were better than them in all different areas, every aspect and every moment, but not in converting chances.

"They has this cross, the only one on target, and they converted that, for me was too much. But football can be about efficiency and we had to leave with this pain but it's part of our job."

The result see the Saints slide to 13th in the Premier League table after their failure to score for a 4th home game already this season.

Pellegrino hopes that this tough defeat will serve as a reminder for his side to be more clinical in front of goal moving forward.  

Henry Browne/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "Even when we play a good side like Burnley we created good chances to score but in the only aspect they were better than us was in the efficiency.

"We did much more to try and win the game, more than them. We controlled the ball, the situation... but this is part of football."

Pellegrino and Southampton will have to wait until after the international break to avenge their defeat, as the Saints travel to face Liverpool.

It is a game that marks a return to Anfield for Pellegrino, where the former centre-back featured 12 times under then manager Rafael Benitez in 2005. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters