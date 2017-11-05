Mauricio Pellegrino Laments Saints' Inefficiency in Their Narrow Defeat to Burnley

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino admitted his side's inability to convert any of their chances was the reason behind the narrow defeat to Burnley.

Despite having more attempts and attempts on target than their guests, the Saints were unable to find a way past Nick Pope in the Burnley goal, while a Sam Vokes header in the final ten minutes compounded the defeat.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Pellegrino said: "If you watched the game we were better than them in all different areas, every aspect and every moment, but not in converting chances.

"They has this cross, the only one on target, and they converted that, for me was too much. But football can be about efficiency and we had to leave with this pain but it's part of our job."

The result see the Saints slide to 13th in the Premier League table after their failure to score for a 4th home game already this season.

Pellegrino hopes that this tough defeat will serve as a reminder for his side to be more clinical in front of goal moving forward.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "Even when we play a good side like Burnley we created good chances to score but in the only aspect they were better than us was in the efficiency.

"We did much more to try and win the game, more than them. We controlled the ball, the situation... but this is part of football."

Pellegrino and Southampton will have to wait until after the international break to avenge their defeat, as the Saints travel to face Liverpool.

It is a game that marks a return to Anfield for Pellegrino, where the former centre-back featured 12 times under then manager Rafael Benitez in 2005.