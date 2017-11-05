Out-of-Favour Barca Star Paco Alcacer Delighted After Taking His Chance in Blaugrana Win

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer said it was important that he took his chance after he was given a rare start under coach Ernesto Valverde and scored twice as his side defeated Sevilla 2-1 on Saturday. 

The former-Valencia man hasn't had many minutes on the pitch this season with the likes of Luis Suarez keeping the Spaniard out of the starting eleven. 

Reported by Marca, Alcacer stated that it was crucial that he showed what he could do after being given a chance from the off in an important fixture for the Catalans.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"You have to make the most of the opportunities that the coach gives you and I am happy to get the two goals but more important was the result."


Despite his limited playing time, Alcacer was humble after the match insisting that the win was more important than his personal performance.

"More important than my performance was the team and we kept going until the end. In these games when you suffer can have a positive effect on the team.

"We are playing well at the moment and from the start we have given the impression of being a team, which is what happens with strong sides."

Following the win, Barcelona stay top of La Liga and on Sunday could maintain their  considerable gap between themselves and title rivals Real Madrid, if Los Blancos slip up against Las Palmas. 

