Peter Bosz Heaps Praise Onto Dortmund Support After Dismal Der Klassiker Defeat

Despite suffering a disappointing defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, Peter Bosz was able to see the silver linings in the lingering cloud at the Westfalenstadion.

Marc Bartra's late consolation goal offered the home fans something to cheer about on Saturday, however, Bosz is rueing the amount of space Bayern were afforded throughout the 90 minutes.

Bartra should just play as striker. #bvbfcb — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) November 4, 2017

"We didn't play like a top team today," Bosz told the Borussia Dortmund website. "Bayern were clearly superior, especially in the first half.

"We were always chasing them and were too late. We were too far away from our opponents. Our intention at the outset had actually been to be very compact, but that didn't work - although we did have good chances.

"In the second period we then started to play and were closer, then it was a proper match. That's what we're capable of.

"We gave Bayern too much space inside the penalty area for their goals. That can't be allowed to happen. There's still a long way left to go this season to close the gap in the table. My team showed at the start of the season that we can play good football, as we did in the second period today.

"There was one moment during the game where I thought to myself, while sitting on the bench, that Christian Pulisic was our man of the match - together with the supporters. They were still supporting us when we were 3-0 down.

"That's quite incredible. As they always do, the fans gave us wonderful support today."