Pochettino Marvels Fans by Vowing: 'I Wouldn't Change Spurs for Another Position in the World'

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino has declared Tottenham as 'the best club in the world', and claimed he would not swap his current job for any other.

It comes in the aftermath of one of Spurs' finest-ever results after they toppled Europe's dominant force Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Their 3-1 Wembley win means they have already qualified for the last 16 stage, and they'll be pushing to finish as group winners to theoretically avoid a harder opponent at the knockout stages.

Pochettino has overseen a huge progression during his time as Spurs manager, which has alerted both Madrid and Barcelona, but the Argentine has pledged his future to the north Londoners.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "For me, the most important club in the world is Tottenham and for me, it is the best club in the world.

"I need to feel like this. That emotion is real because I cannot be fake it. I cannot translate that emotion to the players, I cannot translate that emotion to my chairman, to create the trust if you don't really believe. Today, for me, Tottenham is in my head 100 per cent.

"Today I do not change Tottenham for another position in the world because I am so involved, I am so focused, and because I think the club deserves to have people that think only about the club, the fans, the players and the structures that provide us with an unbelievable life.

"It is an amazing club, everything is amazing and it's so important for us to pay back, no? To pay back the club in the same way that the club treats us."

