Roy Hodgson Gives His Thoughts on Dele Alli & Reveals Sir Alex Ferguson's Prediction

Ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Wembley, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson spoke about the potential of Spurs star Dele Alli and what Sir Alex Ferguson predicted for the England midfielder back in 2016.

The former England manager claimed that Alli has probably already been subject to bids from other clubs, but hopes that the Spurs playmaker will stay at the London club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"There will have been offers already," said Hodgson."Tottenham won't want to let him go and it would only be one of the top echelon of clubs who could even consider buying him.

"I'm rather hoping he won't be looking for such a move but there is no doubt that Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich have a big pull. "If you talk about the top midfielders in Europe now, he would be in the reckoning."

Dele Alli is the 1st player to score 2+ goals v Real Madrid in a #UCL game for almost 2 years, since Alex Teixeira for Shakhtar in Nov 2015 pic.twitter.com/twQs8jdAxn — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 1, 2017

The Palace manager also spoke to the Daily Star about a conversation that took place with Sir Alex Ferguson on the eve of the European Championships in 2016, with Ferguson predicting that Alli would become one of the best midfielders in Europe.

“I was talking to Sir Alex Ferguson before the Euros and he said this guy (Alli) can be one of the best midfielders in Europe." “I don’t like to put pressure on the young man but there’s no doubt he’s at the top. If you talk about the top midfielders in Europe now he would be in the reckoning.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"And he’s still only 21, hasn’t got 200 games behind him, hasn’t got 50 caps. The more he goes on is when we’ll see him get really better. He’s improving with every game. His ability won’t change it is just the experience that will take even further forward.”

Alli has come under some criticism this season because of his antics on the pitch, most notably while on international duty, but there is no doubting the ability of the young Englishman. After an amazing season last year and a star performance against Real Madrid during the week, Alli is certainly proving to be one of England's best midfielders and could have a pivotal role in next years World Cup.