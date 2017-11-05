Sam Allardyce Labels Newcastle United 'Unlucky' After Defeat to Bournemouth

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Former Crystal Palace and England manager Sam Allardyce felt that Newcastle United were unlucky in their defeat on Saturday against Bournemouth when the Geordies were disallowed a goal which, from video replay, showed should have stood.

Since his departure from Palace, Allardyce has been appearing as a pundit and giving his expert view in recent weeks. Speaking on Match of the Day, as reported by The Mag, Allardyce analysed the Magpies game against the Cherries and found that the game could have went either way.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"It could have been a whole different story for Bournemouth. “Because I’m not so sure had Bournemouth gone 1-0 behind here (they would have got anything)…

Speaking about the an incident early in the match, when Newcastle man Matt Ritchie's shot came back off the post and Dwight Gayle tapped in the ball, only to see the flag go up for offside, the former Newcastle boss believed that his old side scored a perfectly legitimate goal. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

“I’m not sure that’s offside.“Even if it was slightly offside, he is not interfering with play, he (Dwight Gayle) is not interfering with play, he is following the shot in and he puts it in the back of the net.


“It is really unlucky (for Newcastle).”

Newcastle have been a surprise package under Rafa Benitez this season, with 14 points already on the table, and a possible takeover in the cards things are looking up for the Northerners.

After the international break, the Magpies face a tough test against Manchester United, while afterwards should hope for points against the likes of West Brom and Watford.

