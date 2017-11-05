Serial Winner Pepe Twice Rejected New Deal at Real Madrid Before Finally Joining Besiktas

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Marca have recently reported that Pepe, who left the Spanish champions Madrid, for Turkish side Besiktas, rejected two new deals that would have seen him stay at the club.

The 34-year-old played nearly 350 games for the Spanish side after signing from Porto in 2007, winning three La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

Pepe left Real Madrid for Turkish side, Besiktas, despite being offered two new contracts to stay with the Spanish giants. 

Madrid offered Pepe a one-year contract in the summer of 2016, which he rejected, instead wanting a two-year deal, although Madrid rejected his two-year counter offer due to his age.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

He was offered another deal before entering the summer as a free agent, which he failed to respond to. Besiktas stepped up and footed the two-year contract that the Portuguese defender was demanding at Real Madrid.

Madrid will lament the fact that they were unable to keep the services of Pepe, as last season he was critical to the club, winning a plethora of honours. Real won La Liga, again, as well as the Champions League, again, in what the Spanish call ‘La Decima’.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

His absence has been palpable this season, with Madrid showing a stark contrast to last season, already sitting 11 points behind rivals and leaders Barcelona. With their latest dismal showing midweek in the Champions League, it could see them qualify second from Group H.


Whereas, Besiktas are reaping the fruits of Pepe's arrival that will leave a sour taste in Madrid mouths, as they they have already qualified from Group G.

