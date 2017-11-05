Slaven Bilic Claims 'No Excuse' for Poor West Ham Showing in Resounding Defeat to Liverpool

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Speaking to the press following his West Ham sides 4-1 home defeat to Liverpool, boss Slaven Bilic has said that there was no excuse for his players' performance.

The Hammers boss couldn't excuse the showing his players put in at the London Stadium and that mistakes lead to his side conceding in sloppy fashion.

Speaking after the game to the Hammers' official website, Bilic said: “There is no excuse to concede some of the goals, a goal from your corner kick.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“Then, the second goal, you can call lapse of concentration or unluckiness but, at this level, no.

“We started well in the first 20 minutes and we had a chance and we had a good shape behind the ball which was exactly what we wanted.

“We were covering space behind us but they are good with the pace of Mane and the pace of Salah and then we conceded two goals that are very cheap or very counter attacks for them.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“We changed the shape in the second half, we were more open and we were taking the risks and came back with a goal but they scored straight away.

“After that, we knew they had the pace on the counter attacks but it was a big defeat for us.”

The Croatian also admitted things are very difficult for his side at the moment and results certainly need improving to turn the side's fortunes around.

He added: “It’s a very difficult situation. It’s not the effort, we can’t talk about lack of effort today. The first goal is a counter attack and the ball dropped kindly.

“Our one player who was in front of the box didn’t react really well and then it’s hard to defend a counter attack. But now it’s hard for me to talk about.”

