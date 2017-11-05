Stat Attack: Peter Crouch Is Well on His Way to Becoming a Record-Breaking Super Sub for Stoke

The age of Peter Crouch has made him a peripheral figure at Stoke, though, it would be wrong to assume that he does not still play a vital role for his club.

The 36-year-old again came off the bench on Saturday to help secure his side a point against Leicester City. He was brought on in the 69th minute, before scoring the equaliser four minutes later.

It was Crouch's 142nd Premier League appearance as a substitute, placing him alongside Shola Ameobi. The tall stature of Crouch provides a unique skill-set that serves him as an ideal substitute.

With him on the field, Stoke are able to alter their game plan to a more direct approach, laden with long balls and a plethora of crosses into the box. Crouch then becomes the focal point of their attack, as he was called upon on Saturday when his team desperately sought for an equaliser.

The goal was his 15th as a substitute in the Premier League. This was enough to put him in discussion with other great Premier League strikers. Only Jermain Defoe, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Nwankwo Kanu have more Premier League goals as a sub than Peter Crouch.

Though it's from the bench, Crouch still plays a significant role for Stoke boss Mark Hughes when the time is right.