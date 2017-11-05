The Stat That Proves West Ham's Move to the London Stadium Was a Very Bad One

Well, it doesn't take a genius to figure out that West Ham's departure from Upton Park has left them worse for wear.

The Hammers, who now play their home games at the London Stadium, have endured a torrid season so far, with Slaven Bilic seemingly on the brink of getting sacked.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

A visit from Liverpool on Saturday condemned the side to a 4-1 loss. And the fact that the Reds were able to score a quadruple of goals should have come as no surprise, given West Ham's proclivity for letting them in quite regularly on home turf.

According to Opta stats, the Hammers have conceded 41 goals since taking up residence at the London Stadium, with Swansea the only team who have let in more.

41 - Since West Ham moved to the London Stadium, only Swansea City (44) have conceded more PL home goals than the Hammers (41). Woe. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2017

Bilic brought several quality players in over the summer, but the Londoners are dangling above the relegation zone at the moment, just one point above the 18th-placed Swans.

If the manager somehow makes it to January, he will undoubtedlylook to bring in even more new faces to bolster his backline.

Yet with the way things are going, that does look very unlikely.