Steven Gerrard Critical of Javier Hernandez Performance After West Ham Defeated by Liverpool

Steven Gerrard blasted Javier Hernandez on Saturday night on BT Sport following West Ham's loss at the hands of Liverpool.

Gerrard spoke after Liverpool ran out 4-1 victors in the evening kick off at the London stadium, and he was very critical of the former Manchester United striker's attitude, comparing the Mexican's disappointing display to the excellent performance of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

"Compare Firmino to Hernández...one doesn't care, lazy, the other runs his socks off."



"You compare Firmino, today, to Javier Hernandez. “It’s just two completely different players.

One doesn’t care, one doesn’t run, one’s lazy.





“The other one runs his socks off, starts all the presses off, fantastic first touch, makes things happen, strong, hard to play against. Everything you want in a centre-forward.”

The former Liverpool man's honest opinion of the West Ham forward seemed harsh at the time, but given the reputation of the striker and the fee that the Hammers paid for the Mexico international, more is expected from a player that has in truth not made the impact that many thought he would have.

The 29-year-old has only four goals in 11 appearances for the London side this season. Much was expected from the forward, given his previous record in the league with Manchester United, but his career hasn't hit the heights that many thought it would have since leaving Old Trafford.

Following a brief spell with Real Madrid and with games few and far between at the Bernabeu, Chicharito moved to Bayer Leverkusen where he showed the type of form that led West Ham to buy the striker in the summer.

Although the form of Hernandez hasn't been what the fans expected, it does not help that his team has struggled all season long, with manager Slaven Bilic rumored to be on his way out.

The international break has come at a good time for the Hammers, as if they are to appoint a new man in charge they have the time to which could reignite their season and possibly the form of Chicharito.