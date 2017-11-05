Stoke Striker Jese Rodriguez Shows Support for Sick Son by Shaving 'N' into His Head

Stoke striker Jese Rodriguez paid tribute to his son, Nyan, who is currently fighting for his life in a hospital in Gran Canaria.

In support of Nyan, Jese shaved an N into his head as his condition worsens. Born prematurely in June, complications have persisted ever since, with Jese travelling back to the Spanish Island to visit his girlfriend and son.

The caption reads "Nyan, my warrior" in what is a truly emotional message. Last month, Jese posted a similarly heartfelt message about his son saying: "If the world thinks you are not good enough, it is a LIE. You are the best thing that has happened to me.

"Every day at your side I learn from you, your strength, your desire, your attitude of not giving up, your tenderness, your seriousness for how small you are, your way of suffering and little by little you are going ahead. In short, many things that fill my heart within the bad of the situation, still you will always give me happiness, thanks NYAN❤️"

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

With all that is happening in his personal life, his devotion to Stoke has been second to none, appearing seven times in the Premier League. We wish all the best for Nyan, Jese and Aurah.