A second half strike from Son Heung-min saw an unconvincing Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Wembley. Despite having the better chances in the game, Roy Hodgson's men remain bottom of the Premier League with just four points from 11 games.

Injuries to Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli meant that Tottenham were forced into changes from Wednesday's memorable win. Replacing Lloris in goal was Paulo Gazzaniga and he had a nervous moment early on as he flapped at a cross from Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha was Palace's main attacking threat in the early exchanges as he twice got in behind the Spurs' defence, on both occasions he was halted by Eric Dier.

Tottenham were subdued in the opening half hour with a header wide from Danny Rose, their only chance of note.

Harry Kane took 35 minutes to have a sight of goal as he headed over the bar after Palace failed to deal with a cross from Son Heung-min.

The visitors had the best chance of the first half with Scott Dann bringing a smart save out of Gazzaniga. Spurs looked toothless in attack with their frustrations summed up shortly before the break as Son fired well wide when Kane was free in the box.

Crystal Palace started the second half well and Gazzaniga was called into action once again as he parried away from Andros Townsend.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The visitors' best chance came on 57 minutes as, following a Serge Aurier mistake, Wilfired Zaha rounded Gazzaniga but the Palace man couldn't hit the target.

Luka Milivojević would also have a chance from a corner but Palace would be made to pay for their missed chances.

On 64 minutes, Son scored a lovely goal from the edge of the area after Palace failed to deal with a cross from Sissoko. It was against the run of play in the second half and there was huge relief around Wembley.

The goal did not dampen Crystal Palace's spirit as Yohan Cabaye had an effort on goal saved by Gazzaniga, who was awarded the man of the match award by BT Sport.

Spurs could have sealed the win as Son went clean through on goal but could only find the side netting. It wasn't pretty but Tottenham held out for a third straight league win at Wembley.