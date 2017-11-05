Valencia have made Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko a January target as they look to continue their push for a Champions League place.

With Sissoko joining Spurs for £35m on Deadline Day before the start of last season, many were quick to label the signing a panic buy - especially given the performances that followed. However, Sissoko has begun to settle in at Spurs - scoring twice this season and proving effective in spells.

According to the Sun, Sissoko is being targeted by Valencia - with manager Marcelino García Toral keen to bolster his attacking options. The Spanish side enquired about the availability of Sissoko in the summer, but a late push for a move fell short.

This recent turn in form will certainly raise the asking price for Sissoko - with Daniel Levy often stringent when it comes to selling players. Rated at £22m, it may take more than this to pry Sissoko away from Wembley in January.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Valencia currently find themselves 2nd in La Liga, surprising people with their goal-scoring prowess - netting 30 times in 11 games, making them equal with Barcelona's record. On a run of seven straight wins, Valencia are the team in form in La Liga and believe that the addition of Sissoko will aid their push for the Champions League.

Already armed with goals from midfield with Goncalo Guedes, Dani Parejo and Santi Mina, Sissoko would provide industry and defensive work to help grind out results against Spain's top sides. With Spurs already showing their depth this season, they could afford to lose the Frenchman and invest elsewhere.