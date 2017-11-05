Report: Valencia sets its sights on Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko

Valencia have made Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko a January target as they look to continue their push for a Champions League place. 

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Valencia have made Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko a January target as they look to continue their push for a Champions League place. 

With Sissoko joining Spurs for £35m on Deadline Day before the start of last season, many were quick to label the signing a panic buy - especially given the performances that followed. However, Sissoko has begun to settle in at Spurs - scoring twice this season and proving effective in spells. 

According to the Sun, Sissoko is being targeted by Valencia - with manager Marcelino García Toral keen to bolster his attacking options. The Spanish side enquired about the availability of Sissoko in the summer, but a late push for a move fell short. 

This recent turn in form will certainly raise the asking price for Sissoko - with Daniel Levy often stringent when it comes to selling players. Rated at £22m, it may take more than this to pry Sissoko away from Wembley in January. 

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Valencia currently find themselves 2nd in La Liga, surprising people with their goal-scoring prowess - netting 30 times in 11 games, making them equal with Barcelona's record. On a run of seven straight wins, Valencia are the team in form in La Liga and believe that the addition of Sissoko will aid their push for the Champions League. 

Already armed with goals from midfield with Goncalo Guedes, Dani Parejo and Santi Mina, Sissoko would provide industry and defensive work to help grind out results against Spain's top sides. With Spurs already showing their depth this season, they could afford to lose the Frenchman and invest elsewhere. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters