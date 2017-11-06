Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette Should Be Angry at Arsene Wenger Says Alan Shearer

Ex-Newcastle forward Alan Shearer was very critical of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman left out striker Alexandre Lacazette from his starting eleven in the 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

The £50m man was left on the substitute bench at the Etihad and came on to score his side's only goal of the game.

Lacazette was also on the subs bench for the Gunners game away to Liverpool early on in the season, and Shearer believes that the French striker has every right to be angry with his boss, as reported by the Daily Star.

Can only assume Wenger’s thinking here is “It’ll be nice to have Lacazette coming on fresh when we’re 4-0 down at half-time”. pic.twitter.com/t7v1PuhsHU — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) November 5, 2017

"Yeah you're right, he [Wenger] left him out at Anfield and he left him out today against your rivals.

"You spend £50m on a centre forward and you think in those big games, he's the one thats got to make the difference. He's scored six league goals, more than double anyone in that Arsenal team."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The ex-England captain also questioned the inclusion of Chilean Alexis Sanchez, stating that a man who does not want to be at the club started the game rather than the new £50m signing.

"Not only that, but he's played Sanchez today."A guy who doesn't want to commit himself to the football club.

Sanchez and Ozil obviously don't want to commit to the club.. How about Wenger drop them and start lacazette and Wilshere from now on. #AFC — Barry Carroll (@Goonerbar) November 6, 2017

"Whereas he has signed for £50m. What does that say, not only to him, but to the rest of his team-mates?

"I think he's got every right to knock on the manager's door tomorrow morning and say 'Hey, do you not fancy me or something?'"

Why Lacazette didn’t start today makes no sense. Really don’t get Wenger 🤦🏾‍♂️ — #BlackieChan (@LethalBizzle) November 5, 2017

Lacazette will be hoping for more game time after the international break as Arsenal face a crunch match against their fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.