Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette Should Be Angry at Arsene Wenger Says Alan Shearer

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

Ex-Newcastle forward Alan Shearer was very critical of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger after the Frenchman left out striker Alexandre Lacazette from his starting eleven in the 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

The £50m man was left on the substitute bench at the Etihad and came on to score his side's only goal of the game. 

Lacazette was also on the subs bench for the Gunners game away to Liverpool early on in the season, and Shearer believes that the French striker has every right to be angry with his boss, as reported by the Daily Star.

"Yeah you're right, he [Wenger] left him out at Anfield and he left him out today against your rivals.

"You spend £50m on a centre forward and you think in those big games, he's the one thats got to make the difference. He's scored six league goals, more than double anyone in that Arsenal team."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The ex-England captain also questioned the inclusion of Chilean Alexis Sanchez, stating that a man who does not want to be at the club started the game rather than the new £50m signing. 

"Not only that, but he's played Sanchez today."A guy who doesn't want to commit himself to the football club.

"Whereas he has signed for £50m. What does that say, not only to him, but to the rest of his team-mates?

"I think he's got every right to knock on the manager's door tomorrow morning and say 'Hey, do you not fancy me or something?'"

Lacazette will be hoping for more game time after the international break as Arsenal face a crunch match against their fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium. 

